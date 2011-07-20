I've been pretty critical of President Obama's strategy on the debt ceiling negotiations, and the whole saga could well end in economic disaster, bad long-term policy, or both. That said, I must concede that Obama has, largely through ideological retreat, maneuvered the debate onto terrain where he holds the public opinion high ground. Consider this question from the latest WSJ/NBC poll:

Which of the following approaches being considered in Congress to deal with the Federal debt ceiling are you more likely to support? (ROTATE)

A proposal by President Obama which would reduce the Federal deficit by four TRILLION dollars over the next decade by cutting federal spending, increasing taxes on corporations and the wealthy, and reducing the level of spending on Medicare

…Or…

A proposal by Republicans in Congress which would reduce the Federal deficit by two and a half TRILLION dollars over the next decade by cutting Federal spending and would not raise taxes on corporations or the wealthy

President Obama's proposal........................ 58

Republicans in Congress proposal............... 36

Either (VOL)................................................ -

Neither (VOL) ............................................. 2

Not sure...................................................... 4

That question wording actually stacks the deck a bit in the GOP's favor, by identifying Obama's position as reducing spending on Medicare while, oddly, failing to say the same about the Republican budget. Yet Obama's position still commands a twenty point margin. The two subsequent questions ask whether Democrats in Congress should compromise on their unwillingness to "make cuts and changes" in Social Security and Medicare in return for lifting the debt ceiling, and then whether Republicans in Congress should agree to raise taxes. By a 52-38 margin, people say Democrats should not compromise on that issue, and by a 62-27 margin, they say Republicans should compromise.

Obama has narrowed the terms of debate to the Republican Party's position that it will risk economic catastrophe by refusing to lift the debt ceiling because it won't accept closing tax expenditures for the rich, even in exchange for much larger spending cuts. A Washington Post/ABC poll also has some striking data: