Notebook - April 3, 2007

Last week in this space, we noted that the Bush administration had employed its oft-used "inevitability strategy"--i.e., repeatedly assert something is true until it becomes so--in its effort to persuade a Security Council majority to back action against Iraq. But, no matter how many times administration officials predicted in the press that wavering nations would imminently side with the United States, the hoped-for votes never materialized.

In the first days of the war itself, the Bush team seemed to be at it again. To be sure, there was arguably a sound psychological-warfare rationale behind the administration's early, optimistic pronouncements: The more imminent and inevitable the Baathists believed Saddam Hussein's overthrow to be, the more likely they would be to surrender. Still, much of the early second-guessing of the war's progress and panic about a possible quagmire in Mesopotamia was encouraged by the overconfidence projected by the administration leading up to the war and in its early days. This was made comically clear at Tuesday's White House briefing when Ari Fleischer, dutifully prepared for just this criticism, could point to only a single statement from the president before the start of the war as evidence that Bush "rather explicitly" explained the "risk" and "sacrifice" of the war.

If anything, the administration's tone only became more confident in the first days of the conflict. Umm Qasr was said to be under alliance control days before it actually was. Iraq's entire 51st Division was said to have surrendered, except that it hadn't. (Its defiant commander popped up in an interview on Al Jazeera a few days later.) The breathlessly promoted "shock and awe" campaign provided little shock and no discernable awe. The masses of Shia who were to greet Americans with cheers and flowers did not appear. Many of these desired outcomes may yet take place, and the war's ultimate conclusion is hardly in doubt. But, if many in the media rushed to proclaim the first week of fighting as a series of setbacks and failures, rather than as a string of anticipated obstacles in the execution of an inherently difficult war plan, the Bush administration has only itself to blame.