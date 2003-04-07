Notebook - April 3, 2007

DISHONEST WHITE MAN

When Bowling for Columbine director Michael Moore ambled up to the Kodak Theatre stage on Sunday night to accept the Academy Award for best documentary, he invited his fellow nominees to join him. "They are here in solidarity with me because we like nonfiction," Moore explained, "and we live in fictitious times. We live in a time where we have fictitious election results that elect a fictitious president. We live in a time where we have a man sending us to war for fictitious reasons, whether it's the fictition [sic] of duct tape or the fictitious [sic] of orange alerts."

Moore, in fact, knows a great deal about fictition: His award-winning documentary about America's culture of guns and violence was riddled with errors and misrepresentations. Let's begin with the movie's title, inspired, Moore suggests, by the fact that the two high school students who perpetrated the atrocity at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, had gone to a bowling class at six o'clock in the morning on the day of the massacre. Only they didn't. As Daniel Lyons noted in Forbes, police in Colorado say the two students skipped the bowling class the day of their rampage. Lyons also pointed out that Moore's suggestion in the movie that the two students might have been driven to murder because of the "weapons of mass destruction" made in a Lockheed Martin assembly plant located in Littleton--a suggestion accompanied by clips of giant rockets--is rather dubious given that the plant in question actually makes space-launch vehicles for TV satellites. And Lyons discovered that Moore's claim in the film that the North Country Bank & Trust in Traverse City, Michigan, offered a deal in which "if you opened an account, the bank would give you a gun" is false. The scene in the film that shows Moore walking into the bank and then walking out with a gun is apparently staged; to get a gun from the bank, a customer must buy a long-term CD and then go to a gun shop to pick up the weapon after a background check. Nor was Forbes alone in truth-squadding the film. Other errors, omissions, and distortions have been cited by spinsanity.com and a number of Canadian publications.

At the Oscars, Moore ended his little speech by whining, "We are against this war, Mr. Bush. Shame on you, Mr. Bush, shame on you." No: Shame on Moore for playing fast and loose with the facts; and shame on the Academy for rewarding it.