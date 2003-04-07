Mediterranean Sea Dispatch: Smooth Sailing

One of the regular features of life on board the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is the "Bully Big Stick Show"--so titled in honor of the ship's namesake--a weekly call-in program broadcast from the ship's onboard TV studio featuring the commanding officer, Captain Richard O'Hanlon, and his deputy, Executive Officer Terry Kraft. Sometime in the coming days, I am told, the show will boast a new wartime feature: declassified imagery, taken by the ship's fighter jets, of targets they have struck in Iraq. Included will be video of Saddam Hussein's Ar Ramadi palace compound on the Euphrates River just west of Baghdad and a Republican Guard barracks at Al Falluja, also outside of Baghdad. "The idea is to boost crew morale," says one officer on board.

Last Saturday, at 1:45 a.m., morale among the 5,500 people aboard the T.R. (as the ship is called) seemed in little need of boosting. Scores of sailors--some who rarely get near the flight deck--jammed a viewpoint called "Vultures' Row" to catch a glimpse of two dozen fighter and support aircraft taking off on their first combat mission for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Sporting camcorders and digital cameras, they snapped endless shots--so many, in fact, that pilots on the F-14 Tomcats and F/A-18 Hornets complained to flight control that the flashes were distracting them.

"This is an historic movement for the country and for the air wing," Captain O'Hanlon announced over the ship's loudspeakers shortly before the first planes took off. The point was hardly lost on the 102 pilots on board. This is what they train for. They are the kings--and, in a few cases, queens--of the ship. Despite Iraq's recent capture of American POWs and the memory of Michael Scott Speicher, the still-missing Navy pilot who was taken during the first Persian Gulf war, these pilots are competing to fly in each of the ship's strike or support missions. "You wouldn't be a military aviator in the world's finest Navy unless you had that personality that assumed that you were going to have success. You have to plan for the worst. You have to prepare for the worst. But we go into every mission expecting success," says O'Hanlon, himself an F/A-18 pilot. Commander Anthony Gaiani, an F-14 Tomcat pilot (call sign "Gandhi") who led the F-14 Squadron VF-213 "Black Lions" in the strike on Saddam's palace, says, "I always consider it a great privilege to be in combat for my country." After returning from a six-hour mission this week, Gaiani appeared drained but nonetheless said, "I wish we could go again." A 34-year-old F/A-18 pilot, who goes by "Mongo" (after the character in Mel Brooks's Blazing Saddles), has already participated in one mission but cannot wait to be selected again. "I want to get out of here right now, go jump in a plane and do what I can. And that's pretty much the way the whole squadron, the whole air wing feels." Like many people on board, Mongo is also guided by faith. "I'm happy doing this job. And, quite honestly, I believe it's in God's hands." Another F/A-18 pilot, one of the most veteran on board, says he is concerned "about the future of my country and my family." Remembering the photos he has seen of what Saddam did to the Kurds, he says, "That will get you motivated."

That motivation is a lot harder to come by for most of the enlisted men and women on board, however, whose jobs not only lack the glamour and the excitement of the pilots' but are often curiously disconnected from the conduct of the war itself. After nearly three weeks as one of eleven embedded journalists on board, I've discovered that, as a result, most of the young enlisted sailors--the vast majority of the ship's crew--are more or less indifferent to the war. They have not spent much time, on the whole, considering the merits of the confrontation, and their understanding of it is limited. On the first day of the war, I talked to a petty officer from Louisiana who specializes in electronic warfare. "So we went to war," I say. "Is it any different for you?" "No. It's really no different. We all knew it was going to happen eventually, so, I mean, it's just another day. Nothing's going to change."