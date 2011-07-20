Great jobs, if only there were more of them. That, in a sentence, captures one of the main themes of our new report “Sizing the Clean Economy: A National and Regional Green Jobs Assessment.” And that’s why we need smart policies to overcome the financial barriers to scaling up the clean economy.

On the first part, it turns out that a disproportionate percentage of green jobs are in decent-paying occupations that employ high percentages of workers without college-degrees, at a time when many of them are out of work. Yet, while there are 2.7 million clean economy jobs, according to our estimate, only a small fraction, roughly 200,000, are in the new fast-growing “cleantech” segments (e.g. solar, biofuels, wind, smart grid, electric vehicle technologies) that hold the most promise. With the nation down roughly 7.6 million jobs since its peak employment in 2007, we have a problem of scale.

At least one U.S. company has overcome the scale problem, as it rapidly expands its cleantech business: General Electric. Our records show that the company employs over 20,000 U.S. workers in various clean economy activities ranging from wind energy to smart grid. With establishments around the country, a typical GE plant is a gigantic employer--with roughly 2,000 employees on average. To put this in perspective, if this country could nurture 135 more GEs, the size of the clean economy would double.

Unfortunately, this kind of size is quite rare. Out of the 57,000 establishments identified as part of the clean economy in the Brookings-Battelle database, only 164 are truly large, defined as employing 1000 or more workers. What’s more, many of these are either public-sector operations or focused on older environmental technologies. There are only 20 large establishments producing in new cleantech segments, and even though they are making new technologies, these large establishments are roughly 10 years older than the average cleantech establishment. That means that very few new establishments have been able to achieve large scale production in cleantech.