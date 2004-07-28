"He linked economic growth with strength overseas."

"He would have been the right man at any time."

--A sampling of article teasers from National Review Online's remembrance of Ronald Reagan. One wonders why they didn't have an essay titled, "Put no other presidents before him."

IF BY 'LONG-ESTABLISHED' HE MEANS 'NO,' THEN MAYBE HE ISN'T LYING

`He had long-established ties with Al Qaeda." --Vice President Dick Cheney, referring to Saddam Hussein during a speech in Orlando, Florida, on June 14, 2004

"Bin Laden is said to have requested space to establish training camps, as well as assistance procuring weapons, but Iraq never responded. There have been reports [of] contacts between Iraq and Al Qaeda … but they do not appear to have resulted in a collaborative relationship. … We have no credible evidence that Iraq and Al Qaeda cooperated on attacks against the United States."--The 9/11 Commission's Staff Statement No. 15, released on June 16, 2004