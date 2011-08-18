Epigenetics has big social implications, too, even if scientists do not like to talk about them. The knowledge that genes interact with their surroundings confronts us with our own terrifying mutability. In old-school genetics, genes dominated development but were invulnerable to change themselves. In the epigenetic view of things, genes are mere members of an ensemble cast of biochemicals in a cell, susceptible, like other members of the cast, to what goes on in the vicinity of the cell. “Genes function as material resources for the cell,” declares Richard C. Francis in his new book. “But most fundamentally, the ‘decisions’ as to which genes will engage in protein synthesis at any point in time is a function of the cell, not the genes themselves.” All this suggests that humans have more control over the physical destiny of our species than we had imagined. It also means that we can make bigger messes of ourselves than we realized.

Consider endocrine disruptors, biologically active chemicals common in consumer and agricultural products that can introduce errors into genetic regulation, particularly if ingested in the womb. Francis gives the example of the widely-used fungicide Vinclozin. Male rat fetuses exposed to low levels of Vinclozin tend to develop faulty sperm and reduced fertility as adults, as well as adult-onset diseases of the testes, prostate, kidneys, and immune system. This is bad enough, but now that we understand the mechanism of epigenetic inheritance, we see that the problematic on-off pattern attached to Vinclozin-affected genes can be passed down through the male line for up to four generations. Francis comments that “these experiments have not been replicated in humans, nor will that ever happen—what prospective mother is going to volunteer for Vinclozin exposure? But they provide compelling evidence that endocrine disruptors are not just a problem for fish and frogs.” These experiments also hint at a remarkable new level of human culpability. We may not just be poisoning those of us who live today; we may be poisoning our children and our children’s children.

Francis is a science journalist rather than a scientist, and his book provides an excellent non-technical introduction to the scientific underpinnings of this discomfiting new genetics. He starts the story with one of the most jaw-dropping natural experiments in the history of scientific research. It involved the generation of babies born in Holland immediately after the terrible last winter of World War II, when the retreating Nazis cut off food shipments to retaliate for Dutch partisan attacks. Unusually small at birth, these babies ballooned as they grew, and by middle age manifested a higher incidence of schizophrenia and obesity and related problems—high blood pressure, heart disease, and type II diabetes—than peers who had not been starved in the womb. Because of the punctiliousness of Dutch record-keeping, and because this man-made famine had clear start and end dates, and because only the urban half of Holland was truly without food during that awful winter, which meant that the rural half could later serve as a control group, and because these children and their children and their children’s children are still being studied, researchers have been able to establish clear links between the mothers’ malnutrition and their children’s propensity toward obesity and schizophrenia, and then to demonstrate that these propensities continue through the generations. Why that is, exactly, and how precisely the intergenerational transmission works, is still a matter of discussion. Epigenetic alterations or markings on a blood cell gene that promotes growth may have something to do with it. Still, as Francis writes, “This is really quite an astounding discovery: a nongenetic mode of inheritance that influences our health.”

Francis goes on to review the literature on the epigenetic causes of obesity, neurological disorders, and stress. This is mesmerizing stuff, not just because those are the symptomatic ailments of our anxious and overfed age, but because many of the studies that he cites efface the already elusive line between biological and social inheritance—between the genetic and epigenetic patterns communicated from parent to child, on the one hand, and parental behavior on the other—and make us see new physiological dimensions to things once thought of as straightforwardly cultural.

Take rat mothers and their licks. To grow up strong, calm, and socially adept, a rat pup needs a lot of good, steady licking from its mother. The touch of the mother’s tongue stimulates a hormone that turns on a gene that produces receptors for a hormone which tones down another hormone that enhances stress—in short, well-licked rat pups are less easily stressed out. As in human society, neglect begets neglect, and the daughters of the well-licked turn out to be good lickers, while the daughters of the poorly-licked turn out to be poor lickers. One reason is quasi-behavioral: poorly licked rat mothers are too stressed to focus properly on their own pesky pups. Another reason is quasi-epigenetic: the daughters of the poor under-licked rats appear to be born with fewer estrogen receptors than the daughters of the well-licked, making them less capable of processing the hormone oxytocin that makes them want to lick their pups.