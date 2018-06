From Beck's address to the Christian Zionists:

"This old, dusty outdated document that chartered a new course for mankind should have brought us into World War I earlier and blown up the tracks to Auschwitz when we first saw them from the sky!"

I'm pretty sure that's World War II he's thinking of. Of course, never have graduated from Beck University, I may not be qualified to make this call.

(Video here. See 4:10 to 4:19.)