With some personal relief, I expressed Bantam's joy, and added that we wanted to make this paperback edition as fine as possible. We had already been in touch with Joseph Hirsch, the artist who had done the famous drawing of Willy Loman—seen from the rear, carrying two bags. This Willy was on every program and poster. Hirsch had agreed to do several more illustrations for the paperback, an idea that pleased Miller greatly.

He supplied the additional material very soon, an aggregate of several thousand helpful words to be inserted at various places in the play. Hirsch did more excellent art work, and Bantam published "this readers' edition specially expanded by the author" in November 1951. A few weeks later Miller wrote to me that he thought the Bantam edition was "a first-class job."

Now comes the cap. Miller's additional material was not included in later Viking editions, nor in any other English-language edition that I have seen. Viking simply went on publishing the original version. Why Miller did not ask them to include his new material I do not know. Viking's fiftieth-anniversary edition (1999) has none of the added material, though the title page has one of the drawings that Hirsch did for Bantam. Miller's additions can be read only in that fifty-year-old Bantam edition, if you can find a copy.

This whole story came to mind recently because of Focus (Paramount Classics), a film of the novel of the same name that Miller published in 1945. In his workroom on that day in 1951, while I had been stalling about the point of my visit, he showed me a just-arrived book, a copy of the Japanese edition of his novel. I admitted that I had not read the book and said that I would do so promptly. I did, and though over the years I have admired some of Miller's stories more than most of his plays, I remember thinking that Focus was far from deft, a capsule of didactics with a thin coating of fiction.

Kevin Lascelles, the screen adapter, plunks the story before us like a 1930s dramatist eager to be socially engaged. The hero, Larry Newman, who is Gentile but whose name could be Jewish, lives with his ailing mother in a "restricted" New York suburb. In his forties, he now needs glasses. The glasses make him look Jewish—at least people in the picture say so. He is demoted from his very visible job in his company, resigns angrily, and has a tough time finding a new place because of his now-Jewish looks. In his suburb a newsdealer named Finkelstein is given trouble by an emerging fascist group; and Newman, who has previously kept well away from social issues, is now enlightened and eventually takes sides in the battle between good and evil. Focus may possibly do some good in less sophisticated high schools.