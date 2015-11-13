The public response to Farrakhan by black leaders comes in three forms. Some argue that Farrakhan isn't a bigot and a hater at all. "The charges of antiSemitism, racism, and bigotry are unfounded and baseless," claimed the Reverend Theodore M. Williams before Farrakhan spoke in Baltimore in September. The Reverend Wyatt Tee Walker of Harlem scoffed at the furor over Farrakhan's New York speech by asking, "Where is the evidence or judgment of Farrakhan's hatred or bigotry. . , ? To say he is an apostle of hatred and bigotry is grossly unfair."

This is preposterous, of course. In March 1984 Farrakhan said in a radio broadcast that "the Jews don't like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler. Well, that's a good name. Hitler was a very great man/' In June 1984 at the National Press Club, he repeated his belief that Judaism is a "dirt)' religion." In Washington last July, he said, "jews know their wickedness, not just Zionism, which is an outgrowth of Jewish transgression." In Los Angeles in September, he offered this advice to Jews: "Don't push your six million [Holocaust victims] when we lost 100 million [in slavery]."Such inarguable anti-Semitism has prompted some blacks to renounce Farrakhan unequivocally. In Los Angeles, city councilman David Cunningham signed an anti-Farrakhan newspaper ad. In Baltimore, Catholic bishop John Ricard announced that Catholic leaders would "do all in our power to discourage" blacks from attending Farrakhan's speech. In New York, city clerk David Dinkins said he finds Farrakhan's "blatantly anti-Semitic remarks offensive, and I condemn them."

Caught in the middle are the blacks, like Rangel and his aide George Dalley, who don't like Farrakhan but are wary of denouncing him. "We're not intimidated by Louis Farrakhan in the black community," contends Dalley. "We are fearful of appearing as puppets." Maybe, but does this explain Coretta Scott King's gracious assessment of Farrakhan when she spoke at the National Press Club in mid-September? Asked if he helped or hurt the civil rights movement, this was her answer, in full:

"Well, I would say that Louis Farrakhan has hurt us in many ways, but I can say that as far as, the philosophy of self-help and all of that, and self-improvement, 1 think that part of it is something we can all agree on. And I think under the late Elijah Muhammed—and he is a follower of Elijah Muhammed—there was an emphasis, a considerable emphasis on that: clean, moral life, all the things that we talk about today, saying this is part of the problem, you know, blacks bring it on themselves, we've got problems that we've got to fix. But I think that that part of it is certainly good—black people teaching their own people how to live better, clean lives, that kind of thing, and also to be self-sufficient. But I think when it comes to intergroup relations and the kind of statements and philosophy that has been perpetrated, it has been extremely harmful, and I regret very much that this is the case because he is a tremendous orator and a very persuasive person. And you can't take that away from him. Martin Luther King Jr. was very persuasive, but I think he used his oratory and his gift, a great gift, to influence people positively, and all people. His philosophy encompassed all humanity, not a narrow segment of humanity."

When Mrs. King waffles in the face of clear-cut bigotry, blacks have a problem. What should be done about it? One way to fend off the Farrakhan scourge is to reduce his visibility. This requires an assist from the press, which has had a curious role in Farrakhan's rise. The media has played Farrakhan down and then hyped him. When the story broke last year about Farrakhan's threat against Washington Post reporter Milton Coleman, reporters softened the Muslim's remarks. Newsweek and The Chicago Tribune failed to mention that it was a death threat, and The Los Angeles Times edited the phrase "death threat" out of its story. Last July The Washington Post reporter who covered Farrakhan's speech made no mention of his anti-Semitic assertions; these came out later when Post columnist Courtland Milloy cited them.

Now the Farrakhan hype is in full swing. Three days before he spoke in New York, The New York Times ran a front-page story under the headline: "Range of New York Leaders Condemn Farrakhan's View." This was highly misleading, since a number of black leaders quoted in the story were ambivalent about Farrakhan. The New York Daily Nezos ran a two-page spread on Farrakhan, plus other ' stories. Farrakhan's New York speech made the national news, too, notably a lengthy piece on ABC's "World News Tonight." It's not that Farrakhan doesn't warrant coverage; when he fills Madison Square Garden beyond capacity, that is a big story. What's missing is perspective and clearheaded analysis. Farrakhan has spoken in New York dozens of times. Why was this appearance significant? Is Farrakhan merely a media creation, or is he building grassroots momentum behind his movement? Rather than attempting to answer these questions, the press has dwelled breathlessly on a single issue: Do you hate Farrakhan or love him?

Better to handle a visit from Farrakhan the way Baltimore did in September. The Baltimore Sun gave the story full play, but kept it off the front page. The actual speech by Farrakhan was covered by the paper's religion writer. The City Council passed no anti-Farrakhan resolution, and Mayor Donald Schaeter was silent on the subject. Nor did the city's Black-Jewish Coalition go into hysterics. It called a press conference before Farrakhan arrived, but it did not condemn Farrakhan or pressure blacks to denounce him. Rather, it urged Farrakhan "not to bring a message containing anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry to our community as reported in other cities. We affirm that there is no place for intergroup hatred here in Baltimore." Farrakhan didn't comply—he attacked black politicians who "placate the Jews"—but then he didn't make much of a splash in Baltimore either. He was booked in a small auditorium, and his speech drew only 1,400 people. Best of all, he left behind only the faintest residue of racial ill will.

This article originally ran in the October 28, 1985, issue of the magazine.