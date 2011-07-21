One more reason to think we're headed to some sort of economic apocalypse: Supply-siders like the Gang of Six proposal. Jonathan Chait explains the problem here:

The weird thing is that I like the Gang of Six plan, too. If The Journal editorial page (and [Larry] Kudlow) and I both like the same fiscal program, chances are one of us is confused. I suspect, unsurprisingly, that the confused party is the supply-siders. The only way to get tax rates down to the levels they're talking about while raising the kind of revenue the Gang of Six is talking about is to eliminate the capital gains tax preference. I have a hard time seeing supply-siders go for that.

Jon offers two theories. The first is that the supply siders are simply confused: They don't understand what's in the proposal. The second is that they're making a calculation: If a deal like this doesn't pass, the Bush tax cuts are likely to expire after 2012. Rates on the wealthy would revert to what they were during the Clinton era and there would be no accompanying tax simplification.

I have no idea which, if either, of these explanations is right. But the second theory is an interesting one and highlights a key dilemma liberals face when evaluating the Gang of Six proposal, or anything like it.

The biggest virtue of the Gang's plan is the substantial new revenue it promises: More than $1 trillion, above and beyond the revenue from expiration of the Bush tax cuts on upper incomes. In other words, if you assume that the Bush tax on upper incomes are going to expire, then the Gang of Six proposal would produce an additional $1 trillion in revenue towards deficit reduction. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, that's about $700 billion more than the Grand Bargain that President Obama has been proposing.