"The two major threads of theories are something about the personality of the man, and the other is the nature of coalition politics today," Newport said. "[They have] become such that he has a strong coalition of certain types of voters who are going to support him no matter what and that props up his approval rating."

The hypothesis about political polarization makes sense until you consider George W. Bush, a polarizing president whose support base collapsed during his second term.

I'd suggest that the economic fundamentals may be dragging down Obama less than expected in part because the economic crisis began before he took office. That distinguishes Obama from most other presidents who have seen recessions drag down their popularity. As for how long it lasts, we're in uncharted waters.

That aside, I think it's also clear that Obama is a very skilled politician, an effective communicator who people like and want to succeed.