Noemie Emery's latest story for the Weekly Standard offers a fairly useful summary of the state of conservative thought about liberalism and the welfare state. Here are the first two sentences:

The intentions of Democrats are only the best. They want all of the old to have lavish retirements, all of the young to have scholarships, verse-penning cowboys to have festivals funded by government, and everyone to have access to all the best health care, at no cost to himself.

Let's take these three claims in order:

1) Democrats want "all the old to have lavish retirements." In fact, the average Social Security beneficiary collects about $14,000 a year, a sum that few would describe as "lavish." What's more, President Obama and numerous Senate Democrats have agreed to cut Social Security benefits, while seeking to preserve the program's role in preserving minimal standards of retirement that keep the elderly out of poverty.

2) Democrats want cowboy poets to have government-financed poetry festivals. Obviously, a Democrat, Harry Reid, supports this particular program. But to generalize from Reid's parochial belief in a small program to the general core beliefs of "Democrats" is exactly as accurate as concluding from the support for Tea Party Republicans for various earmarked projects that support for pork barrel spending is a core value of the Tea Party. In other words, it is completely inaccurate.