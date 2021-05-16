Citizen Murdoch

Then, in quick succession, another media conglomerate offered him The Sun (formerly The Daily Herald), a worthy, boring, leftish, popular broadsheet that was about to close, and London Weekend Television delivered itself to him to pull it out of a managerial and financial crisis.

He applied Sydney tactics to The Sun. Godfrey Hodgson of The Sunday Times interviewed him about his plans, and Murdoch asked him if there was anything he admired in the rival Daily Mirror. Hodgson said he liked its pull-out news-feature section, called "Mirrorscope." Murdoch seized an example of Mirrorscope with finger and thumb, and ostentatiously dropped it into the wastepaper basket. "If you think we're going to have any of that upmarket shit in our paper," he said, "you're very much mistaken." As editor, he hired the most gifted popular journalist of the time, Larry Lamb; made The Sun a tabloid; put naked ladies on page three (the "soar-away Sun birds"); and its prodigious growth began. Its circulation rose from 700,000 to over four million (more than all the New York papers together), and in the days of its glory it was making over $30 million a year. He turned LWT around, too, largely by sacking an amazing number of overpaid and unnecessary staff. These three British properties were the money machines that paid for his great expansion in Australia, and his move to America in 1973.

MURDOCH’S INFLUENCE on Fleet Street has been wholly pernicious. The Sun would have died without him, but without him Britain would have been spared daily pornography, mindless sensationalism, and, perhaps, the disgraceful, screaming chauvinism of most of the British press during the Falklands war (THE SUN SAYS: STICK IT UP YOUR JUNTA). Murdoch justifies his papers' crassness by pointing to the circulation figures and prating about freedom of the press. Just the excuse offered by the owner of every "adult" bookshop.

In 1981 Murdoch bought The Times, the most famous newspaper in the world, and The Sunday Times. The Times was dying on its feet, partly through editorial inadequacies, but chiefly through labor troubles and managerial ineptitude. Murdoch has made some progress toward solving the labor problems, at huge cost and with a crisis every three months. He gave formal guarantees of editorial independence to the two papers that only the foolish or desperate believed. They had to shut their eyes to Murdoch's record and their ears to what he was telling them: in a television interview after he bought The Times, he said, "The proprietor's got to pay the bill at the end of the week. He's got to meet the payroll. And the proprietor has to be involved in the strategy or he has to have a successful editor. A successful editor has total freedom. It's when things are going badly, the paper's losing circulation, that the proprietor has to step in or he's going to have no newspaper and the people who work for him, they're going to have no jobs."