WSJ: “We also trust that readers can see through the commercial and ideological motives of our competitor-critics. The Schadenfreude is so thick you can’t cut it with a chainsaw.”

WSJ: “Especially redolent are lectures about journalistic standards from publications that [publish] Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.”

Washington Times: “The New York Times is bleeding money. … [It] published secret American intelligence documents hacked by the suppliers of WikiLeaks on its front pages.”

Australian: “No slur has been too tenuous to be debated earnestly by self-interested media and political commentators in this festival of schadenfreude.”

Australian: “There has been gratuitous venting against … a cultural or commercial rival.”

Sun: “It was obvious our commercial rivals and political enemies were desperate for it to happen...The story was fed to our eager rivals.”

New York Observer: “He is a big target for those who disagree with him—or who simply cannot compete with him.”

Murdoch critics are elitists.



WSJ: “The BBC and the Guardian newspaper [are] attempting to influence public affairs. …The prize for righteous hindsight goes to the online publication ProPublica.”

Washington Times: “The harassment of Rupert Murdoch is being executed by enemies of free speech.”

Australian: “What we are witnessing in Britain is a media coup led by a tiny gaggle of illiberal liberals.”

Sun: “Those same papers now sanctimoniously baying for The Sun’s blood gave [Gordon Brown’s infant son] Fraser’s condition [cystic fibrosis] massive coverage themselves.”

New York Observer: “The publisher’s oh-so-innocent enemies [are] assuming the moral high ground as they attack …the very character of Rupert Murdoch.”

Murdoch’s News of the World is just like the rest of Fleet Street.

WSJ: “British tabloids have been known for decades for buying scoops and digging up dirt on the famous.”

Australian: “News of the World [was] a racy London tabloid that was one of almost 150 News Corporation papers”

New York Observer: “The culture of low-brow British journalism finally has come under intense scrutiny, and it’s about time.”



Murdoch has apologized and cooperated.



WSJ: “News Corp. and its executives have apologized profusely and are cooperating with authorities.”

Australian: “Mr Murdoch had already conveyed the critical information and messages of contrition to the British public...The company has co-operated and apologized.”

New York Observer: “Rupert Murdoch has apologized, profusely and with genuine humility.”

