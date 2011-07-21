In early negotiations that ultimately collapsed, Obama and Boehner considered passing a package of spending cuts with a promise to tackle tax reform in the coming months. But -- this is key -- a failsafe written in to the grand bargain would have decoupled most of the Bush tax cuts from those cuts benefiting only top earners. If comprehensive tax reform failed to pass this Congress, those top bracket cuts would expire.

Now, the aide says, Democrats are concerned that the White House might abandon that failsafe.

And Jay Newton-Small's:

In another major concession, no revenue increases would be included in the deal, and George W. Bush’s middle class tax cuts would not be decoupled from higher income cuts, as called for in the earlier “grand bargain” worked out by Obama and Boehner. Instead, all revenues would be handled in a second bill, a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code, to be passed before the end of the year.



I can't say exactly what all this means. Newton-Small's account suggests we'll have no new revenue, and Obama and Boehner would support some kind of tax reform based on current tax levels by the end of the year. That would be a complete disaster, a total surrender by Obama.

On the other hand, it's also possible that something more subtle is going on. There's a basic asymmetry in the bargaining: all the Bush tax cuts expire at the end of 2012. And so, in the absence of agreement by Congress and Obama, the result will be a deficit-reducing package consisting entirely of higher taxes.

The negotiations thus far have involved varying levels of compromise between current tax rates and the tax rates we'd have if all the Bush tax cuts expire. Republicans have refused to accept even compromises that assume expiration of just a small portion of the Bush tax cuts. Perhaps the two sides are trying to construct a deal that locks in spending cuts while leaving the question of tax rates to be determined by the 2012 election. That's very different than locking in current tax rates.