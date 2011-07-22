What did the president offer and when did he offer it? That’s the question everybody was asking yesterday, following reports in multiple media outlets that Obama and House Speaker John Boehner were close to negotiating another large deficit reduction package.

According to the reports, including this thorough dispatch from TPM's Brian Beutler, the package would have looked a lot like the one Obama and Boehner had nearly constructed two weeks ago: More than $3 trillion in total spending cuts, including changes to all of the major entitlement programs and significant defense reductions, coupled with about $800 billion in new revenue. But this plan reportedly had a few new wrinkles, too – none of them too appealing. Instead of specifying the form of the $800 billion in revenue, the plan would call for Congress to find the money by a certain date. If Congress failed, then the Bush tax cuts affecting high incomes would expire as planned in 2012 – or, perhaps, the Affordable Care Act’s controversial requirement that everybody get health insurance would be rescinded.

If that last part surprised you, don’t feel bad. It surprised everybody, as it has nothing to do with the budget debate and seems like a completely unnecessary capitulation to Republicans. And it’s really difficult to know whether this is something the administration so much as winked at, let alone condoned, in any serious way. Then again, the Obama Administration has surprised a lot of people by its willingness to offer concessions on Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security – in exchange for what look like awfully tiny concessions on tax revenue. And while the White House pushed back hard against the deal stories yesterday, publicly and privately, the nature of the pushback was interesting: Officials kept saying the reports mischaracterized the state of play, that a deal really wasn’t imminent. They were not going out of their way to dispute details.

Again, you should view all of these reports (including mine!) with at least some skepticism. Among other things, I wouldn’t assume that the sources for these stories always know as much as they think or that the reporters like me always understand what we are being told. Still, it seems increasingly clear that Obama wants a large deficit reduction deal, even if it means giving more ground than the Republicans are giving and even if it means infuriating much of his own party. Just look at the graph that Ezra Klein posted yesterday, copied below: At this point, Obama is offering a deal that would demand less revenue than either his own deficit commission or the Gang of Six put on the table. And I’m among those who thought neither proposal had enough revenue anyway.