Sen. Tom Coburn is known for his "unpredictable style," as Politico has delicately put it. The right-wing Senator spent months painstakingly crafting a deficit bargain with the bipartisan Gang of Six. Then, as it neared agreement, he suddenly jacked up his demands and then bolted the negotiations. On Tuesday, he suddenly returned, endorsing the Gang of Six plan.

The best way to understand Coburn is a kind of one-man banana republic, with various violently-opposed factions vying for control. Yesterday, the right-wing absolutist Coburn faction took power and announced that the easiest path to a lower deficit lay in adopting a Constitutional Amendment permanently locking in spending levels far lower than the Paul Ryan levels Obama had previously denounced as morally unacceptable:

"This is the only viable plan, right now, that will do that," said Sen. Tom Coburn (R-Okla.) "And I will bet you a porterhouse steak that, if it lands on his desk, he'll sign that puppy."

But wait! This morning the bipartisan wise man Coburn faction has risen up, seized control of the radio station and announced a new policy: