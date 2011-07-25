In the 2010 California Senate race, Davis created this attack ad for Carly Fiorina depicting her opponent, Senator Barbara Boxer, as a giant talking blimp floating over San Francisco.

Carly Fiorina vs. Tom Campbell

When Carly Fiorina was trailing Tom Campbell in the 2010 California GOP Senate primary, Davis produced a spot showing sheep grazing in a meadow. The so-called “Demon Sheep” ad quickly went viral.

Jon Huntsman

In the days leading up to the announcement of his candidacy in mid-June, Huntsman released three web videos, all featuring the same lone rider, the same cheesy music, and a random fact about the former governor. This is the first one of the series.

Jon Huntsman

The Huntsman ads inspired an avalanche of parodies by everyone from the Utah State Democratic Party to Rick Santorum’s campaign.

Jon Huntsman

Conan O’Brien took a shot at the Huntsman ads, too.

Ben Quayle

Davis conceived of this ad for Arizona's Ben Quayle when he ran for Congress in 2010.

