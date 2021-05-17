Russian Roulette

During his US tour last spring Leonid Brezhnev heralded a fresh era in Soviet-American friendship as he embraced Wall Street bankers, hugged Hollywood actors and flattered Richard Nixon. Now, by encouraging and aiding the Arabs against Israel and thereby raising the spectre of renewed superpower confrontation, the Russians have moved from grins to grimaces. Their turnabout, it seems to me, can be explained in a single word—priorities. Detente in their estimation is a short-term exercise to which they can always return, but, as they see it, the improvement of their position in the Middle East is a long-range objective they cannot afford to neglect. Thus they have decided to shelve rapprochement with the administration, for the moment, in order to reinforce their influence among the Arabs. This strategy reflects both their atavistic preoccupation with their southern flank and their more recent drive to strengthen themselves against Chinese inroads into South Asia. At the same time they hope to curb American political influence in the region, and in the process enfeeble the US by depriving it of oil. The Soviet leaders have embarked upon a policy in which, they calculate, the risks are low and the potential gains immense. And the chances are good that their gamble will pay off.

There is little doubt that the Russians were committed to the Arab offensive before it began, though they may have acceded to the Egyptians and Syrians rather than urged them to open hostilities. Their awareness that war was imminent was mirrored in their withdrawal of advisers from Syria on the eve of the conflict. It was shown in the speed with which they were able to initiate a complicated airlift of military supplies to Cairo, reportedly from a staging zone in Hungary, and in their arrangements for flights over Yugoslavia. More significantly Brezhnev counterpointed temperate statements designed for US consumption with appeals to the Arab nations to join in the battle against Israel. "Syria and Egypt must not remain alone in the struggle against a treacherous enemy," he told Algerian President Houari Boumediene soon after the war broke out, and similar messages simultaneously were sent from Moscow to other Arab leaders. By the middle of last week, despite strenuous efforts by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to induce the Kremlin to cooperate in reaching a ceasefire, the Russians were still exhorting the Arabs to continue the fight and promising to assist them "in every way." These pleas, coupled with the fact that Moscow did nothing to restrain the Arabs, plainly violate Brezhnev's pledges to Nixon "to create conditions which promote the reduction of tensions." Suddenly that pledge had taken second place to more urgent Soviet imperatives.

Some specialists advance the theory that all this indicates a rise in the importance of Marshal Andrei Grechko, the defense minister, Mikhail Suslov, Moscow's chief ideologue, Yuri Andropov, the head of the secret police and other hawks who have been consistently cool to the idea of a reconciliation with the US, on the grounds that peace and Pepsi-Cola are secret imperialist weapons. According to this theory two main factors combined to give the hardliners an advantage over Brezhnev and more restrained elements. First, they could plausibly argue that the probable setback to US trade and credit concessions in the Congress meant that Brezhnev's much-vaunted reconciliation with Nixon was ephemeral. Secondly, the success of Arab forces in the opening phase of the war bolstered their case for a larger commitment to the conflict. In the estimation of Kremlinologists the new weight of the hawks was also visible in the snub by the Soviet leaders of Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka, who had gone to Moscow after much preparation in hopes of settling minor differences left over from World War II. The brutal treatment accorded Tanaka might serve to remind Americans, as it did the Japanese, that Soviet eagerness for economic benefits is not necessarily matched by Russian concessions on vital diplomatic and security questions.