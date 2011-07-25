If “special interests” are often cast as the villains of U.S. politics, media proprietors play an equivalent role in the UK. In the U.S., candidates, parties, and special interest groups spend huge sums of money to gain an advantage in the ad-wars. By contrast, the most vicious political messages in the UK tend to be found in the pages of the tabloid newspapers. Political actors in the U.S. slug it out through 30-second spot ads, while across the Atlantic the campaigns are fought through newspaper headlines. What accounts for this difference between the two countries? While some of it doubtless lies in the unique culture and history of each place, their respective campaign finance laws may also provide an important part of the explanation.

In comparison to the U.S., the UK has what appears to be a tough set of controls on campaign spending. The total amount that political parties and candidates can spend during an election campaign is limited, and spending limits are imposed on the electoral activities of independent organizations as well. Independent organizations can spend no more than £988,000 ($1,594,000) in support of a political party in the UK in the 12 months before a general election and no more than £500 (approx. $800) in support of an individual candidate in the month before an election. As it happens, in the 2010 UK election very few independent organizations came close to spending anything near the national limit. Why this should be the case is not clear. One explanation is that, with no limits on political contributions in the UK, interest groups or wealthy individuals may simply find it easier to give money directly to a political party than to set up their own independent electoral advocacy campaigns. Another possible reason is that because political advertising on the broadcast media is prohibited, there are fewer forums available in which independent organizations might choose to spend money in the first place.

There is, however, one type of independent organization that plays a very prominent role in UK elections: the mass media. The UK’s campaign finance laws explicitly exclude newspapers, periodicals, and broadcasters from political spending controls. As a side issue, it is not clear if or how this media exemption applies to online publications—so Huffington Post (which recently launched their UK website), take note. The regulatory framework means that the primary participants in an election (i.e. the candidates and parties) cannot spend unlimited sums on their election campaigns, nor can independent organizations, but a newspaper proprietor can use his property to disseminate election messages as much as he wishes. The mediated coverage that takes place on television and in the press is therefore the main forum for campaign debates.

The UK press have long had partisan attachments and played a campaigning role in elections. The type of opinionated and polarized news that is now a feature in U.S. television and radio has for years been found in the UK print media. Simply having election spending controls in any country does not mean, of course, that British-style press power will automatically emerge. However, the laws have preserved the existing powerful role for the press in the UK, while curbing the chance for any other type of organization to engage in a similar level of electoral advocacy.