When the Greek debt crisis became major international news last month, I decided to set out and find some U.S. representatives who might have something to say about the situation. I thought it was curious that none had really spoken out about Greece’s plight, particularly given that the nation is facing one of its most critical moments since the Ottomans. I knew there were congressmen of Greek descent—Gus Bilirakis and John Sarbanes, whose middle name is Spyros, came to mind—and that there was a large enough Greek community in the United States that others would be paying attention. Some quick googling even revealed a Congressional Hellenic Caucus, a group that boasted an impressive 137 members (compared to only 60 in the Tea Party Caucus).

Obviously, I wasn’t expecting anyone to propose a Homeric plan for the U.S. to bail out Greece. That’s the duty of Europe. But I had imagined that, with all the apparent Hellenophiles in Congress, at least a few would be making noise or attempting to apply pressure on international institutions to bail out the beleaguered country. As it turned out, however, with all the focus in Washington on our own country’s messy fiscal balance sheets, it was nearly impossible to get anyone to engage with the idea that their beloved Hellenic Republic (Greece’s official name) was deserving of special treatment.

In my initial research, I stumbled upon the Congressional Hellenic Caucus’s July 2010 Report on Hellenic Issues, posted on the website of co-chair and co-founder Representative Carolyn Maloney. The document spoke of the Caucus’s goal of working “to foster and improve relations between the United States and Greece”—an admirable agenda that seemed to lend itself to doing something in the country’s more dire moment of need. But my hopes sagged as I looked through the report. “U.S. aid to Greece” was listed as one of the caucus’s topics of interest, but few of its official actions were even remotely related to economic policy. Instead, a number of resolutions like H. Res 486 (“Expresses the sense of Congress that the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia should work with the United Nations and Greece to achieve longstanding United States and United Nations policy goals of finding a mutually-accepted name for FYROM”) and H. Res 325 (“Honoring the spiritual leadership of Archbishop Iakovos to Greek Orthodox Christians in the Western Hemisphere”), populated the report. Most recently, Maloney took the time last week to commemorate the 37th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus, invoking her role as chair of the caucus but avoiding any mention of the Greek economy.

To be fair, Maloney (who is also a member of the joint congressional economic committee) did call in February for a probe of American financial firms’ involvement in Greece’s crisis. But the caucus itself had remained remarkably silent on the issue, so I decided a few phone calls might stir the Hellenic fellow-feelings of its members and reveal what they were really up to.