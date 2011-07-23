Will Wilkinson asks why conservatives have almost uniformly abandoned Milton Friedman's monetarist views in favor of various hard-money approaches:

Mr Friedman died a beloved figure of the free-market right. Yet it does seem that his influence on the subject of his greatest technical competence, monetary theory, immediately and significantly waned after his death. This suggests to me that Friedman's monetary views were more tolerated than embraced by the free-market rank and file, and that his departure from the scene gave the longstanding suspicion that central banking is an essentially illegitimate criminal enterprise freer rein.

I see two factors at work here. First, Friedman, in his time, was counterposed against the more big government alternative of Keynesian fiscal policy. The height of Friedman coincided with the height of liberal confidence in using Keynesian policies to fine tune the economy. (Ironically, many center-left economists concluded that liberals took this way too far, wanting to use fiscal policy to respond to even mild downturns, and believed it should be reserved for liquidity traps. Many of those same liberals -- I'd count Larry Summers and Paul Krugman among them -- are looking at the gravest economic crisis since the depression and saying, yes, this is the time for Keynes.) Friedman thus represented the "conservative" vision of anti-recessionary policy.

Second, what you're seeing now is less an intellectual change than a simple partisan one. When George W. Bush was president and the economy turned down in 2001, essentially nobody on the right questioned the need for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. The level of interest in Austrian economic thought at the time was zero. I quickly pulled up a few articles from the Washington Times, which is the easiest searchable database of mainstream movement conservative thought circa 2001. A small sampling follows.