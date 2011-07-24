One thing that we want less of, or should want less of, is economic inequality. From the stagnation of wages and opportunity in the middle and low end of the income spectrum, to the staggering gains at the top (the 152,000 people in the top one-tenth of one percent receive more than ten percent of all income), the thirty-year “great divergence,” as the economist Claudia Goldin has called it, represents a profound social change with grave consequences for social cohesion, economic instability, and political polarization.

The most obvious way for the tax code to reduce inequality might seem to be by redistribution—raise rates on the wealthy, then reduce rates and add subsidies, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, for the working poor and the middle class. But as important as it is for the wealthy to pay their fair share, any politically realistic tax increase, such as Obama’s proposal to let the Bush tax cuts expire for those earning more than $250,000, would hardly yield enough revenue (in this case, we’re talking about approximately $80 billion a year) to make a dent in the conditions of those in the bottom 60 percent who have gained almost nothing over the last 30 years. Enacting Obama’s plan in the hope of reducing inequality would be like dipping into great fortunes with a teaspoon, and sprinkling it over the rest of the country. And, anyway, that revenue isn’t intended for sprinkling; it’s earmarked for deficit reduction.

Further, taxation-as-redistribution treats inequality as if it were a natural fact, and then expects taxes to compensate for it. But inequality is the result of a lot of deliberate choices, especially decisions by companies about how to allocate revenues, and the tax code itself is responsible for many of them. As Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson show in their acclaimed book, Winner-Take-All Politics, one cause of the sharp widening of economic inequality is the tax changes that began in 1978 and continued through the Reagan years. With individual income tax rates lower than the corporate tax rate, and the rates on capital gains income lower still, there emerged a strong incentive for corporate executives to take money out of the company in the form of salary and, especially, stock options, which enjoy quite favorable tax treatment. As recent data has shown, a significant portion of high-end economic inequality comes from high-end executive pay, which rose 430 percent since the 1970s, while average wages went up just 26 percent. Entire industries, particularly the one in which Mitt Romney made his fortune, private equity, depended on tax rules that let them draw the value out of companies in the form of tax-preferred capital gains.

The recent rise in inequality isn’t a story of superstar athletes running up monster contracts (less than 5 percent of the very top are athletes or actors), or even of hedge fund geniuses manipulating the markets from behind their wall of monitors (less than a fifth of the top earners are in finance). It’s a story of corporate managers making decisions to take more of their company’s income for themselves (forty-one percent of top-earners are corporate managers), decisions that are encouraged by the tax code. Rewarding themselves with stock options that in turn reward short-term performance, they made their companies more vulnerable and their workers poorer.

While far from the only cause of structural inequality, the tax code is a big part of it, and tax reform can change it. The first step is to end the special treatment of capital gains and dividend income—not just because the wealthy get more of their income in that form, but because of the incentives it has created to increase inequality and risk. That’s a reform that would both clean up the code and give us more of what we want more of.