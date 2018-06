-- George Packer’s New Yorker comment on the debt ceiling is pitch perfect.

-- Paul Campos on Grover Norquist and the metaphysics of taxes.



-- Marxist Socialist jokes.



-- Shocker from Gallup: “Basic lack of money remains Americans' foremost financial concern”



-- Why Newt Gingrich’s latest is the “most inaccurate, least intellectual book about our nation’s past” that Michael Kazin has ever read