The next step in the debt ceiling showdown appears to be the release of the Senate Democratic proposal. Harry Reid is preparing to include large savings from the drawdown of the Afghanistan war, and Republicans are preparing to call this a gimmick. The Washington Post reports:

[P]eople familiar with the months-long search for a debt-reduction compromise said that hitting such a large target without raising taxes or cutting entitlement programs would probably require Reid to rely heavily on savings from ending the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — a figure budget analysts said could easily amount to more than $1 trillion over the next decade.

Counting money not spent on wars that the nation is already planning to end is widely viewed as a budget gimmick, and House GOP leaders have been reluctant to include it as savings.

Republicans may have been "reluctant" to include it as savings, but their budget did in fact include it as savings:

What’s the difference between what Chairman Ryan claims and what his plan really does? The chairman claims that his plan generates $5.8 trillion in spending cuts over ten years, relative to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) baseline. But that number falls by $1.5 trillion — to $4.3 trillion — once one corrects for two things: