But I don't think either of these is really the driving factor. My analysis is that John Boehner simply doesn't have the votes. Between members who hate raising the debt ceiling and members who hate taxes and members who hate cutting a grand bargain with Obama (however favorable the terms), he can't do anything. So the default plan, as it were, is to do nothing: Keep the debt ceiling hanging around, don't make a deal, don't raise taxes. Boehner's plan seems entirely designed to minimize objections within his caucus.

The plan is to avoid offending Republicans, keep Boehner in his role as Speaker for another six months or so and see what happens next. It's not really a great plan from any perspective, unless you're John Boehner and the alternative is being relieved of your power in short order.