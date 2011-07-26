Since the mid-1980s, however, the Republicans have steadily become a more House-heavy congressional delegation. Following the 2010 election, the bicameral tilt is approaching historic highs. In fact, the 5.14 House-to-Senate tilt for the GOP today is greater than for all but six Congresses since the party’s founding. In all six prior cases, however, one party controlled both chambers of Congress, thereby muting or even mooting the disparities because Republicans either controlled none or both chambers. Speaker John Boehner, for his part, leads a House-heavy Republican Party that controls only the House. His is arguably the GOP’s most House-dominant coalition in the party’s 158-year existence.

So how did the modern GOP become so House-ified? The conventional, lazy answer to this question is that Republicans lurched too far right. Though it’s true the GOP has moved rightward since the Reagan era, what’s unclear is whether the Republicans became more House-dominant because they moved right or moved right because they became more House-dominant.

On the one hand, a shift in the GOP stance towards redistricting allowed more solid conservatives to be elected to the House and subsequently moved the party to the right. In the early 1980s, House Republicans voted overwhelmingly to oppose race-based redistricting. But by the time of the 1990 Census, Republicans had reversed course; they realized they could forge a strategic alliance with minority politicians to create majority-minority districts that would elect more black and Latino Democrats but also more Republicans, because heavily-Democratic minority voters would be packed inefficiently into fewer districts. This plan succeeded electorally, but also deterred House Republicans from building the sort of cross-racial coalitions needed to win—especially in statewide contests for Senate seats or electoral college votes—in an increasingly non-white nation.

On the other hand, a series of GOP litmus tests that began to develop in the early 1980s made the party more reliably conservative, making it harder for candidates to win statewide office. Whether on abortion or tax policy, affirmative action or de-regulation, these new litmus tests helped to purify and homogenize the Republican Party’s coalition—just as the Democrats’ congressional wing and its affiliated identity groups had done during the 1960s and 1970s. This transformation was not driven entirely by the party’s House wing. But with its close connections to the grassroots social conservatives and K Street corporate insiders, a generation of prominent, whip-cracking House Republicans including Tom DeLay, Henry Hyde, and Trent Lott helped to enforce partisan purity. For House members running in safe districts where motivated conservatives largely decide who wins the primary, litmus testing rarely presents a problem and often ensures re-election. But in Senate contests (think Christine O’Donnell or Sharron Angle in 2010), expecting candidates to satisfy litmus tests can be costly.

Although the implications of today’s House-dominated Republican Party can be seen everywhere, recent developments highlight two main potential problems it poses for the party. First, the party’s presidential wing may suffer as a result of a House-dominant coalition. While Republicans insist there are a lot of great candidates contending for the party’s 2012 presidential nomination, the Beltway consensus is that the current field is weak. Perhaps not surprisingly in a House-dominated GOP era, that field includes an unusually high number of current or former House members: Michelle Bachman, Newt Gingrich, and Ron Paul. The only senator of the bunch, Rick Santorum, is now an ex-senator who got trounced in his bid for a third term. (The most recent time an incumbent House member won the White House? James Garfield, in 1880.)