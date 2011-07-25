Last year, I wrote a column predicting that Republicans will eventually impeach President Obama, should he win a second term and should the GOP maintain control of the House. Reid Epstein today collects some Republican demands to impeach Obama over the debt ceiling:

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) said Monday that President Barack Obama “would be impeached” if the nation falls into default.

“STOP talking about default,” he wrote on Twitter. “The 1st dime of each $1 of revenue services debt. Obama would be impeached if he blocked debt payments. C C & B!”...

Rep. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said earlier this month it would be “an impeachable offense” for Obama to raise the debt ceiling without congressional approval. In April, former Reagan administration official Bruce Fein drafted articles of impeachment in hopes that House Republicans would introduce them.



I'd be pretty surprised if the debt ceiling leads to impeachment. Republicans ultimately have one real chance to oust Obama, and that's the 2012 elections. If he wins reelection, though, I'd look for the impeachment sentiment currently lingering around the margins to moving toward the mainstream of the party.