Faulkner: End of a Road

Seventeen years intervened between The Hamlet and The Town, years not merely of honors, prizes, public declamations and communiqués, but of a slowly mounting crisis in Faulkner’s career. The more he kept assuring us that man would “endure,” the less assurance his own work showed. Though the novels he wrote in the forties and fifties contain many fine and even brilliant parts, they are on the whole forced, anxious and high-pitched, the work of a man, no longer driven, who now drives himself. Intruder in the Dust launches the marvelous Negro curmudgeon Lucas Beauchamp, but goes utterly dead with pages of barren Southern oratory. Requiem for a Nun contains some exquisite rhapsodic interludes, but in the central sections, so clearly meant to be dramatic, it falls into inert statement. The Fable, which may come to hold a place in Faulkner’s work somewhat analogous to Pierre in Meville’s, is a book noble in conception but incoherent and hollow in execution. What went wrong? It would be idle to try to say in a brief article, but let me at least note a few symptoms of the trouble. In all these works there is a reliance upon a high-powered rhetoric which bears the outer marks of the earlier Faulkner style, but is really a kind of self-imitation, a whipped-up fury pouring out in wanton excess. There is a tendency to fall back upon hi-jinks of plot, a flaunting arbitrariness and whimsicality of invention—as if Faulkner, wearied of telling stories and establishing characters, were now deliberately breaking his own spell and betraying an impatience with his own skill. Consciously or not, he seems to be underscoring the incongruity between the over-wrought, perhaps incommunicable seriousness of his intentions—his having reach a point where language seems no longer to suffice—and the triviality of the devices to which he turns.

There is, further, an apparent disengagement, perhaps even a disenchantment with the Yoknapatawpha locale which had so fruitfully obsessed him in the past. Faulkner has now entered the familiar workaday world in which you and I live, at least one part of him has, the man you see in the photographs dressed in a natty grey topcoat; and no longer is it possible to imagine him, like Balzac, calling on his deathbed for a doctor—“get old Doc Peabody!”—from his own novels. His creative journey, begun with the nihilism of the twenties in Soldier’s Play, has led him, not as his conservative critics have maintained, to the strength of a traditionalist morality, but to the more perilous edge of the nihilism of the fifties.

Faulkner has become our contemporary. He can no longer work within his established means; one sense a bewilderment and disorientation spreading through his pages, by which the subject of his earlier novels now becomes the force constraining his later ones. How else can one explain the frantic verbal outpourings of Gavin Stevens, the character so disastrously his alter ego? Anyone with a touch of feeling, to say nothing of respect, must respond to this new Faulkner who so evidently shares our hesitations and doubts. But in truth this is no longer the man who wrote The Sound and the Fury, not even the one who wrote The Hamlet.

By the time he turned back to the Snopeses, completing the trilogy in the last few years, Faulkner could sustain neither his old fury nor his old humor. Both, to be sure, break out repeatedly in The Town and The Mansion; there are sections which, if torn out of context, read nearly as well as anything he has done in the past. But they have to be torn out of context.