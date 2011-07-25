-- From Ezra Klein: Obama and Bush deficit contribution, side-by-side on a single graph
-- Grover Norquist boldly claims that "this plan is good for taxpayers, children and other living things.”
-- Politico writes an anonymously-sourced story decrying anonymous sources
-- The founder of Home Depot says that Obama "would[n't] understand anything that I'd say" in a conversation about the economy
-- James Surowieki at The New Yorker argues persuasively for an end to the debt ceiling
-- NASCAR pastor to his flock: "Boogity, boogity, boogity, Amen."
-- Which party is in really in thrall to the media?
-- Eric Cantor wants to make sure that hedge funds get a fair shake in the policy-making process
-- Ramesh Ponnuru thinks that Romney has gone from "being a weak frontrunner to being the frontrunner, period"