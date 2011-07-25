-- James Surowieki at The New Yorker argues persuasively for an end to the debt ceiling

-- NASCAR pastor to his flock: "Boogity, boogity, boogity, Amen."

-- Which party is in really in thrall to the media?

-- Eric Cantor wants to make sure that hedge funds get a fair shake in the policy-making process

-- Ramesh Ponnuru thinks that Romney has gone from "being a weak frontrunner to being the frontrunner, period"