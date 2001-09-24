I remember walking you home so you could walk me home
so I could walk you halfway back, until, finally,
you walked one block to finish a last story like a blessing.
I remember our wandering around the Circus Maximus
of Times Square to Mozart, you proved, beating time
on my back, your hand in the crowd conducting ecstasy.
I remember the warm yogurt of the Dead Sea,
wiggling our toes and balancing the sue. on our noses
like comedian seals, God, for once, speechless.
I remember the Jerusalem you showed me like a wound,
every tree, street, and shadowed doorway.
I remember the stars burning in the night like graves.
I remember our driving eight hundred miles
to move my mother into a nursing home, your kissing
her hand like a soldier saluting an act of courage.
I remember our silence at the Western Wall,
our prayers hovering in the air like hummingbirds.
I remember you smiling as if everything had been forgiven.
I remember our singing Vallejo, Tranströer, Szymborska,
in a classroom, the joy in your hooded eyes,
the cancer scraping your blood like a scythe.
I remember you drifting off in cafés like an astronaut
turning in space, attached only by an umbilicus of faith,
the light in your eyes moving farther and farther away.
