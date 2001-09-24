I remember walking you home so you could walk me home

so I could walk you halfway back, until, finally,

you walked one block to finish a last story like a blessing.

I remember our wandering around the Circus Maximus

of Times Square to Mozart, you proved, beating time

on my back, your hand in the crowd conducting ecstasy.

I remember the warm yogurt of the Dead Sea,

wiggling our toes and balancing the sue. on our noses

like comedian seals, God, for once, speechless.

I remember the Jerusalem you showed me like a wound,

every tree, street, and shadowed doorway.

I remember the stars burning in the night like graves.