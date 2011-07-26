With the debt ceiling debate rising to must-see-TV status, the national public is left to wonder about day-to-day impacts. What really happens if we shutdown government programs to pay off prior debts? Well, stalled FAA negotiations in Congress give us a current example--and the results aren’t pretty.

A quick recap. While the surface transportation legislation’s seven extensions get more media attention, the aviation legislation is already on its mind-boggling 21st extension. Operating on short-term fixes mean airports and airlines have trouble generating long-range plans, and the federal authorities have difficulties implementing long-term capital upgrades like NextGen satellite technology.

It seemed like July would see the end to this endless suturing. That was until Congress’ two chambers--and, essentially, political parties--ran into an impasse over a minor rural program. Essential Air Service (EAS) tempers the free market principles of 1978’s Airline Deregulation Act by subsidizing commercial air service to rural communities. The most recent FAA report from May 2010 tags the program with a $163 million subsidy to support 109 communities in the lower 48 states.* That subsidy helps pay for 2,344 passenger seats, of which all routes should have two to four round trips a day. With an average of three round trips, this means maximum EAS daily traffic is less than three percent of the daily passengers at Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.