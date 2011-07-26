Source

And now, back to the crisis that should be commanding our attention: Employment.

American politics has virtually no tolerance for suggestions that we need more government and higher taxes. If you merely propose letting tax rates return to what they were during the Clinton era, Republicans and their allies will denounce you as a socialist job-killer. And they will inevitably do so by pointing to Europe, where much higher taxes and a far more generous welfare state have supposedly stifled economic growth and produced chronically high unemployment.