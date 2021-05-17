In Political Prisons

… I was arrested on May 11, 1970, in Sao Paulo, on my way to dinner with a young lady I had recently met… She had been arrested several days previously and violently tortured and taken to Operacion Bandeirantes… With four armed policemen we went to OBAN headquarters. During the journey [one] ordered the young lady to show me her hands so that I 'could have an idea of what awaited me.' They… were handcuffed… greatly swollen and covered with dark purple hematomas. I learned that she had been beaten with a type of palmatoria.

So begins a long letter to Pope Paul written in 1971 by Marcos Arruda, a young geologist (American mother, Brazilian father), a plea for help from prison. It continues: he and the girl, a painter named Marlene Soccas, were subjected to months of unspeakable torture. On arrival Marcos was kicked, clubbed with truncheons, head pounded on the floor, ears banged in the cupped "telephone" style. Stripped, he was bound tightly wrists-to-ankles with thick rope and hung over a suspended bar upside down, wires from a camp telephone attached to his toe, leg, testicles, through which electroshock traveled with varying intensity for several hours while he was beaten all over with the palmatoria—a plaque full of holes which raises the huge hematomas. When he fainted, water was thrown over him on his "parrot swing" to augment the sensitivity, and the wire was applied to his face for terrible shocks in the eyes, nostrils, mouth, till one policeman remarked, "Look, he's giving off sparks. Put it in his ear now…" Smashing his testicles, burning him with cigarettes, putting a revolver in his mouth, threatening dreadful sexual abuse could not revive him to confess, and the tormentors left him, writhing uncontrollably, for the night. At dawn, his tongue and eyelids were paralyzed, his face distorted with contractions and his leg stiffened like wood, the foot caught downward, toe black. No sole-beating could budge it. Alarmed, they threw him into a van and sped him to a hospital where he was kept incommunicado for five months. He was taken back then to OB headquarters to "confess." A letter from Marlene reports that her captors said, "Get ready to see Frankenstein come in."

… I saw a man… walking hesitantly, leaning on sticks, one eyelid half-closed, his mouth twisted, his stomach muscles twitching continuously, unable to form words… "Encourage him to talk; if not the 'gestapo' will kill him"… We did not speak, not because we were heroic, but simply because we had nothing to say.

They tried cajoling him with cigarettes and sweet talk. Next they called in a doctor who prescribed the amount of additional torture he could bear. He was finally tried, abandoned to starve in a cell, and after pressure from abroad was "released." "It is clear that my case is not exceptional," he wrote, "as such events have become commonplace during the last few years in Brazil…."

Meanwhile Marlene, her paintings and belongings destroyed, contact with her family forbidden, was abused by the police and subjected repeatedly to "the dragon chair"—tongue, eyes, ears, wrists, breasts, sex organs wired to a metallic-plated seat —during her incommunicado term. She wrote to a judge of the military tribunal from the building (once a slave market for coffee plantations) where she still awaited trial in late 1972 and described scenes of sexual perversions when young newcomers would arrive, "lugubrious amusement for the jailers," and the submerging of skeletal detainees in freezing wells about the yard while the guards took turns holding their heads under: