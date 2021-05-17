Never have so many written with such technical skill: this remark, as often an expression of frustration and dismay as of admiration, has become a commonplace of poetry criticism in the 1970s. Never, of course, have so many written. And published. And competed for a lamentably small audience: there are perhaps more writers than readers of poetry at the present time.

In so diminished a sphere the consequences have been, and continue to be, predictable. A few—a very few—poets are singled out to be honored, and again honored, and still again honored; it is as if only three or four poets of distinction were among us. Reviewers and critics echo one another, proclaiming Lowell and Dickey and Bishop and, more recently, Ashbery, no matter that their work is quite simply not superior to much that is being written today. Their reputations have been generously inflated (Bishop's and Ashbery's in particular) while gifted contemporaries of theirs pass by in relative neglect. Poets are often criticized for being bitterly jealous of one another, yet how are they to react when the same names are mentioned constantly, the same people singled out for awards? And the irresponsibility of well-intentioned critics: acclaiming Robert Lowell's flaccid, self-indulgent Day By Day and James Dickey's sharply disappointing (and largely derivative) The Zodiac in the most influential journals. In James Atlas's disturbing biography Delmore Schwartz the point is made that Schwartz was called a genius before his talent had developed; and after his precocious success, as his ability to control his poetry (and his life) deteriorated, editors and critics were still saying much the same things—as if they were no longer troubling to really read his work. Strident claims, though made with the best good will, have the inevitable consequence of alienating the general reader. In recent years poetry criticism has acquired some of the self-referential, self-serving and vaporous quality of contemporary art criticism; to the average intelligent reader it is frankly unintelligible. Superlatives and disparagements could very easily be switched from poet to poet, and probably no one, not even the poet, would notice.

If poetry at the present time lacks a wider audience, however, one cannot really blame irresponsible critics; nor can one blame poetry for its willfulness, its intractability, for poetry has always been "difficult." In reading the books under review, and innumerable others, I am struck by a common element of technical accomplishment that is 'sophisticated'—in the best sense of that word—and also by an appeal, a raw and almost frightening appeal, that the reader share in the deepest, most private intimacies of the poet's soul. If prose fiction employs metaphors to present, and perhaps dilute, emotion, poetry speaks directly and frankly of emotion. All poetry is confessional. The poet's self speaks to the reader's self, and though they are often separated by history, geography, and gender, there is no mistaking the pang, the shock, of kinship. I think it is simply the case that most readers, seeking entertainment (and even among serious readers of prose fiction it is often a kind of superior entertainment that is sought), draw back in alarm and something approaching embarrassment from the kinds of emotions, and even from the kinds of ideas, presented by such powerful and unsettling poets as Adrienne Rich, Robert Phillips, David Ignatow, and a number of others writing today. One does not always want to be as moved as, say, the reader of Adrienne Rich's The Dream of a Common Language (Norton; $9.95) will be.