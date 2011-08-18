The American political system, as you probably learned in high school, was not designed to accommodate political parties, but it produced them almost instantly. The first eight decades saw a series of crises, from the Alien & Sedition Acts to the Nullification Crisis to the Civil War. After the Civil War, politics calmed down, and white Northerners and Southerners settled a peace based on the persistence of racial apartheid in the South. This led to nearly a century of oddly heterogeneous parties.

In recent decades, the two parties have sorted themselves along ideological lines. An endless stream of establishmentarians has decried the rise of “partisanship.” What is actually going on is a confusion about political legitimacy that’s inherent in our system. Political scientist Juan Linz once observed that parliamentary democracies have a superior record of stability to presidential democracies. In a presidential system, he noted, the question may always arise, “Who has the stronger claim to speak on behalf of the people: the president or the legislative majority that opposes his policies?” To this dilemma the presidential system offers no solution save raw assertion of power.

Historically, we have avoided these contradictions through social norms that could sustain themselves in a government with weak parties. Congress confirmed the president’s appointments except in extreme circumstances because, hey, that’s the way we do it around here. But what if the opposition decides to do things differently? Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan had more than 90 percent of their judicial nominees confirmed. The next three presidents had 79 percent, 84 percent, and 87 percent. Obama? Just 61 percent.

Republicans in Congress have begun blocking even presidential appointees to the executive branch, sometimes for ideological reasons, sometimes to protest unrelated actions, and sometimes just to gum up the works. Republicans in this Congress have announced they will block any appointee to agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Independent Payment Advisory Board unless Obama agrees to rewrite the laws governing them. Brookings scholar Thomas E. Mann told my colleague Jonathan Cohn that this unprecedented refusal to allow the functioning of a duly passed law harkens back to nullification. But the fact that this sort of obstruction is unprecedented does not make it wrong. It merely violates custom.

The debt ceiling showdown offers a classic episode of competing claims to legitimacy. The Republicans’ position is that, having won the House in 2010, they now represent the popular will. On that basis, they could use the dire threat of failing to raise the debt ceiling to compel Obama to adopt their policies wholesale. “The principle of not raising taxes is something that we campaigned on last November,” announced John McCain this year, “and the results of the election was that the American people don’t want their taxes raised and they wanted us to cut spending.” Surely McCain of all people could think of another recent election conferring popular legitimacy on a branch of government for four years. But no, he believed the results of the 2008 presidential election had been superseded by the midterms.