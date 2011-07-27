Dugard’s account is paradoxically simple. She was kept in one of two backyard sheds (depending on whether there were other visitors to the property) outside the house where Phillip Garrido’s mother lived. Phillip and Nancy exist on the margins: Nancy worked for a long time at a nursing home, but Phillip was too deranged to hold down a steady job. (In later years, the three of them ran a successful printing business together after Dugard showed an aptitude for graphic design.) Phillip raped Dugard regularly, often high on methamphetamines, which he used for days at a time. A pedophile who used his wife as an accomplice to film girls at a local playground, he told Dugard that he was using her to exorcise his sexual demons so that he wouldn’t hurt anyone else.

Through it all, Dugard maintains a kind of devastated innocence. “The word ‘rape’ was not in my vocabulary,” she writes early on. The years of forced intimacy with her captors—the Garridos seem to have often slept in the same room with her, and the three of them would eat fast food and watch videos together—have left her unable to see them clearly. Although she writes of Phillip’s belief that “angels” were controlling his actions and reports on the strange experiments that he had her perform, she stops short of calling him insane, which he clearly is. (At one point he made her stare for hours at an air conditioner, trying to train her to hear his voice coming out of it.) The most vivid passages are the ones in which Dugard allows herself to reflect on her former life—the world she lived in up to age eleven, with her mother and later a stepfather (who seems to have been quite unkind to her) and a baby half-sister whom she adored. But much of what happened afterward is hazy.

The book moves from trauma to trauma: Phillip’s meth-and-sex binges, the birth of Dugard’s children (which she delivered in her shed, with only the assistance of Phillip and Nancy, who gave her codeine for the pain), the arrival and subsequent removal of pets that she adored. (The Garridos allowed her to have numerous cats and also a bird, though they would also take the animals away from her for apparently no reason other than to punish her.) But the moments in between are hard to grasp. The most gaping omission is her daughters, born when she was 14 and 17. Dugard, fiercely protective of their privacy, is understandably reluctant to share details about their lives or even their names. But other than a glimpse of Phillip complaining about the cost of diapers and the names of websites Dugard visited to download homeschooling materials, we get little sense of what, for most outsiders, will be the greatest mystery: How did she manage, assisted only by her captors, to bring up two children who were always kept hidden from the outside world? How did she cope with being solely responsible for them, day in and day out? And how on earth did she explain their situation to them?

This is where Room comes in. The protagonist—her name is only given as “Ma”—is a woman imprisoned in an eleven-by-eleven-foot shed. The book is narrated by her five-year-old son, Jack, for whom the place he calls “Room” is the only life he has ever known. Donoghue’s genius is to treat him not as a wild thing or a Kaspar Hauser figure, but as a normal little boy, with a chatty, questioning voice. (According to news reports, Dugard’s children also appear to be normal and well-adjusted.) In some ways “Room” is every child’s fantasy: Jack has his mother’s complete attention virtually all day long. All five-year-olds think the world revolves around them; for this one, it actually does. In this way, Room is a reflection less on the exigencies of life in captivity—which Donoghue can only imagine, though she does so very effectively—than, more poignantly, on the mother-child relationship and where its boundaries ought, and ought not, to be. For Jack’s mother, “Room” is a prison; for him, it is a cocoon in which she guards him with her devotion.

In A Stolen Life, the children are ciphers, by Dugard’s design. In Room, it’s the mother who is unnervingly inaccessible: All we know about her is what Jack reveals. From what he says abut their daily life, it’s clear she’s making the most of their situation. They spend structured time each day in educational activities, even making a track to run around in their tiny space for “phys ed.” She makes games out of everything, including the time they spend punching in random numbers on the electronic keypad that controls the door in an attempt to discover the code. (Donoghue’s “Room” is a little more high-tech than Dugard’s shack.) But we can feel her pain only indirectly, through the comments she makes to Jack or his observations of her actions.