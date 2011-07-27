Start with those upper income Bush tax cuts. Allowing them to expire after 2012 would generate around $800 billion in revenue, depending on how you count. Closing loopholes that primarily affect the very wealthy would add to this total, albeit incrementally. Partly eliminating the infamous “carried interest” provision, which allows hedge fund managers to pay low rates on most of their incomes, would generate around $15 billion, or maybe even more. And that's just one loophole. If we were willing to talk about new taxes on the wealthy, like limiting their itemized deductions, or new taxes on oil companies and other businesses, we could get more revenue still. Economist Jared Bernstein, formerly of the Obama Administration and now of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, detailed some of these on his blog not too long ago.

Put it all together and it's easy to generate revenue in excess of $1 trillion. That works out to about a half percentage point of gross domestic product. And if that doesn't sound significant to you, think of it this way: That's $1 trillion in cuts to government programs we wouldn't have to make.

Which isn't to say those programs wouldn't, or shouldn't, get cuts. But that’s where Rubin and her allies make another error. It’s simply not the case that Obama and the Democrats have not offered to do those things. As numerous outlets (including this one) have reported, Obama last week offered House Speaker John Boehner a $4 trillion deficit deal comprised primarily of spending cuts. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s proposal, which Obama has endorsed, would start with more than $1 trillion in cuts from discretionary spending. And lest everybody forget, it was Obama and the Democrats who enacted hundreds of billions of dollars in Medicare reductions, as part of the Affordable Care Act.

Are there other reasons to oppose raising taxes on the wealthy? Sure. You could argue it will slow the economy or that it's simply unfair. But evidence for the former position is thin and the popular support for the latter is even thinner. I presume that's why conservatives spend so much time trying to convince us that taxes on the wealthy simply wouldn't have an impact.