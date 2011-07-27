In addition to being a highly effective poverty reduction tool, the Earned Income Tax Credit has been found to have a slew of other positive effects on recipients and their families. And in a decade that kicked off with an economic downturn and saw incomes stagnate and decline through a jobless recovery, the EITC tracked well with changes in a growing low-income population, bringing an economic boost into struggling communities at tax time.

But questions remain about how effective the EITC is in a downturn as steep as the one we’ve just experienced, as unemployment rises and it takes longer for job seekers to find new employment.

We now have new local level data from the IRS that can shed some light on those questions. The latest individual taxpayer data come from tax year 2008, or the 2009 tax filing season. (To download or map TY2008 data down to the ZIP code level, check out EITC Interactive.) These data provide information on the first year of the downturn, and confirm that the EITC played an important role for millions of families in boosting their take home pay as the deepest recession since the Great Depression took hold.

Overall the number of taxpayers receiving the EITC nationally increased by 350,000 filers between 2007 and 2008 to 24.1 million--a bump of 1.5 percent--even as total number of tax filers declined. Together, these changes led the share of filers claiming the EITC to increase from 16.0 percent to 17.5 percent in the space of one year. At the same time, EITC dollars claimed increased by $533 million in real terms, to reach almost $50 billion in 2008.