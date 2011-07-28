Page gives the impression that he has enjoyed living with these monks of the past, inspecting their places of work and worship (his minute description of the room where Pope Paul I’s singing envoy to the cathedral of Rouen in the 760s might have done his teaching is thrillingly actual) and sharing their food. He must have visited many of the sites he describes in person, and his researches put one in mind of Descartes’s observation that conversing with people in other centuries is a form of travel. On the subject of food Page is characteristically vivid and expansive: “Whatever the Franks had adopted from Roman singers, they had absorbed it into their own dietary world of beer, meat and fats taken as butter or lard.” When Bishop Chrodegang of Metz came to compose his Rule around 755, the core of his concerns was to ensure there was adequate meat and drink after the services—the passages concerning liturgical matters are “fairly cursory.” Page goes on: “The Rule is replete (the word seems justified) with provisions for meals, with beer and wine. ... (It is no great surprise that Arnulph of Metz is the patron saint of brewers). The more festive the liturgy that the Messine canons sang the more abundantly they ate. The calorific intake of Frankish monks and clergy on certain commemorative days of the year in the ninth century has been estimated at a staggering 9,000 calories, which is just under four times the daily recommended quantity today for a healthy and moderately active male. Far from being disembodied, Gregorian chant at Messine festivals was performed by some of the most carnal singers the world has ever known.” Where, then, did the modern world get the idea that plainchant was all “disembodied music of calm and spiritual tranquillity?”

A thousand years of singers, some more spectral than others, begs a lot of background detail. The task of what to include must have been ticklish, but I am not sure Page always gets it right. Several of the chapters begin with quite elaborate scene-setting—engaging in themselves, but sometimes of questionable relevance. I thrilled to the diagram illustrating the most intensive zones of olive cultivation in the late Empire—and indeed that of Mediterranean shipwrecks between 2500 BC and 1500 BCE—but later I wondered whether, if Page thought it necessary to go into such detail about Pope Innocent’s correspondence, he might have spent a little longer on the overall picture, and especially on the Byzantines. It was with a jolt that I learned, after several chapters on Rome’s position in the Christian world, that in fact “the papal city had lain in the Byzantine duchy of Rome since the wars of the Emperor Justinian.” And that’s that. The index carries no reference to Byzantium, one to the Orthodox church, and only three in the main text to Constantinople. I was similarly jolted, after reading for some time about Francia and the Franks, to discover that by the late ninth century there were in fact two kingdoms, West and East, which were briefly reunited under Charles the Fat in 884, only to separate again in 887. Throughout Page’s account we read about Francia as if it were one polity.

Occasionally Page repeats himself in unhelpful ways. There are the niggly things, such as the number of times we are told that “one would give much to know ... ”; or that every time African Red-Slip Ware is talked about (always with those capitals) the initials ARS are added as if they were news; or that the grain trade between Carthage and Rome is never mentioned without reference to the “tax spine” (whatever that was) between the cities; or that Bruno of Toul is never invoked without also adding that he became Pope Leo IX. And then there are the more trying ones, like when we are told three times in the space of a few pages that “three singers were sent to the Roman schola cantorum by a Neapolitan bishop,” each time as if it were new information. By and large Page avoids any hint of jargon, though I could have done with some preparation for the rash of references to “breath-groups” when discussing the singing of chant; and this sentence seemed irresponsible in the context: “The earliest Frankish tonaries ... show that Frankish singers ... rapidly developed the sense of an ‘aphoristic core’ at the suprasegmental level of tune-classes defined by compass, centre of melodic gravity and scalar pattern.” At the other end of the spectrum I was edified to be told in a picture caption that Latin was “formerly the public language of the Roman state.”

If the scope of Page’s narrative is original, there are also several more local arguments that he signposts as being his own. He writes, for example, “The heart of the issue here is that ‘the political unity of Gaul’ cannot have been the motive impelling either Pippin or Charlemagne to charge the singers of certain churches to follow Roman usage. This is the major mistake that a great many commentators on these matters have made. Pippin would never have supposed that it lay within his power to impose a uniformity of rite in his kingdom ... he would have been poorly informed to suppose that a design to impose the Roman rite could succeed against the grain of so many local interests, or in spite of the practical difficulties it would encounter.” In short, it would take tact and time. Having sounded this necessary note of caution, Page then goes on to pay tribute to Pippin’s queen, Bertrada, who is almost entirely forgotten, but whose influence was powerful both through her being by Pippin’s side all his reign, and then living another fifteen years into Charlemagne’s; and also through her household, where her hall nurtured young men of ability.

Most significantly there is the matter of Guido’s fifth treatise, the so-called Epistola Widonis, addressed to the Archbishop of Milan. Owing to “insensitivity to the ascetic temper of Guido’s life and work,” Page notes, modern scholarship has ignored it. He underlines Guido’s motives in devising his notation, which reaches “far beyond the demands of the choir school to his concerns about the state of the contemporary church.” Indeed, he goes further: “Something similar might be said of all the medieval writers who laboured in the vineyard of music theory; each one knew that the accord of well-trained singers gave unique expression to fraternal caritas and to the Church as the company of the faithful.” But Guido’s work was exceptional both in its depth and the intensity of its engagement with the developments that gave the church its consolidated medieval form.

This passionate concern for musical standardization across the Christian world was part and parcel of the need among many young countries and provinces in a violent and rapidly changing world to have something permanent to hold on to. It was in Rome’s interests to provide that sense of permanency. Such a need was to last a very long time, at least as far as the reign of Mary Tudor in England in the 1550s, when she was trying to take her country back into the Roman communion. The story is told of her inspectors reaching a rural parish and discovering that the local people had for some decades been solemnly using the word ‘mumpsimus’ for the correct ‘sumpsimus’ in their worship. When the visitors tried to explain that this was not satisfactory, the priest became enraged, saying that his congregation were attached to ‘mumpsimus’ and that they would on no account change it for this new-fangled ‘sumpsimus’. They then drove the inspectors out of the parish with sticks. Page’s account contains many similar confrontations.

Page is capable of turning some very neat and memorable phrases, which help him seem to wear his learning lightly. His description of what it was like for a singer to have to memorize so much chant can hardly be bettered: “a plainsong melody principally existed as a feeling in the throat, a sensation in the ear and a penumbra of associations created by years of repetition, by the lengthening and shortening of days or by the arrival and disappearance of seasonal fruits at the common table.” Or, even better: “The task of trying to form an impression of Christians and their singers in their first three centuries is like assessing the position of Muslims today using only the websites of Islamic extremists and official pronouncements about the War on Terror.” The range of Page’s expression is one of the many features of this extraordinary book.

Peter Phillips is Director of the Tallis Scholars, and the publisher of The Musical Times, and Reed Rubin Director of Music at Merton College Oxford.