The prop designer who created the stormtrooper uniforms for "Star Wars" has been selling replicas, and George Lucas has tried to stop him:

It was in 2002, when struggling to pay school fees, that he first sold a helmet and "bits and pieces" gathering dust on top of his wardrobe....

The hard core fans recognised them as the real thing, he recalls, but by the time he had sold 19 or so to the US, so did Lucas.

Lucasfilm sued for $20m in 2004, arguing Mr Ainsworth did not hold the intellectual property rights and had no right to sell them - a point upheld by a US court.

But the judgement could not be enforced because the designer held no assets in the US, so the battle moved to the UK.

If Lucas can sue his prop designer for stealing the stormtrooper concept from him, can Germany sue Lucas?