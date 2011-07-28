The problem is words’ changing meanings. This was especially problematic with Touchstone’s lines. Here he is in his scene with Audrey the goatherd (Act III, Scene III). After some cynical whimsy about the nature of honesty, beauty, “sluttishness,” and the best synergy between them, I fell off a cliff when Touchstone launched into this passage about entering into marriage with Audrey:

A man may, if he were of a fearful heart,

stagger in this attempt; for here we have no temple

but the wood, no assembly but horn-beasts. But what

though? Courage! As horns are odious, they are

necessary. It is said, ‘many a man knows no end of

his goods:’ right; many a man has good horns, and

knows no end of them. Well, that is the dowry of

his wife; ‘tis none of his own getting. Horns?

Even so. Poor men alone? No, no; the noblest deer

hath them as huge as the rascal. Is the single man

therefore blessed? No: as a walled town is more

worthier than a village, so is the forehead of a

married man more honourable than the bare brow of a

bachelor; and by how much defence is better than no

skill, by so much is a horn more precious than to want.

One may know that horns refer to cuckoldry, and even that Elizabethans found cuckoldry especially hilarious. Yet I could glean no real meaning from this passage, heard for the first time through the ear. I had to simply enjoy the visual and aural pleasure the actors lent. “Many a man knows no end of his goods?” This is not said in my era, and I could not grasp what it meant in real time—which meant losing the meaning of the rest of that sentence about men who have “good horns.”

And even if I know about the cuckoldry reference, what, prithee, are “good horns”? There was no time to muse, because then we were on to the part about poor men—but why would anyone suppose that poor men’s wives were more likely to be unfaithful? The cultural context that made the answer clear is lost to us. We move on—um, why is a married man’s forehead more honorable than a bachelor’s? And then the final sentence requires us to glean that the “by how much … by so much” construction is equivalent to our “to the extent that” construction.

Sure, I can muse on all of this reading it later at home—and did. But in the theater all of this goes by in less than a minute. Certainly most of the play was not this tough to process in real time—“All the world’s a stage” was crystal clear—but a good deal of it was. It also lost me when, for example, Duke Senior, capping a moving tale of Jaques’ tenderness for a dying deer, commands “Show me to the place: I love to cope him in these sullen fits, for then he’s full of matter.” I couldn’t get what cope or matter meant, especially because my head was still grappling with nailing down who Jaques was at this early stage in the play.