The internecine fighting among conservatives over the Boehner plan has much of the same ideological and stylistic feel of a late 1960's feud pitting left-wing factions that favor immediate violence against those seeking more time to radicalize the masses. The less-extreme faction clearly has the better of the argument, yet the overwhelming impression is the sheer fanaticism of the whole political subculture. Here's the Heritage Foundation, led by Dick Cheney's former chief of staff David Addington pressing the case for the burn-it-down faction:

Americans sent a message in the election of 2010 — cut the size and cost of government. Conservatives must act now to drive down spending on the way to a balanced budget, while protecting America, and without raising taxes. Forget the McConnell, McConnell-Reid, Coburn, Gang-of-Six, Boehner, and Reid plans. Go with the American plan — cut government spending, deeply and right now, for the good of the country.

How will this happen? The theory seems to be that inflicting enough pain on the economy will force Democrats to buckle and accept a Constitutional limitation locking in Eisenhower-levels of domestic spending. It's madness, of course. But Boehner's "moderate" proposal rests on an only slightly weaker version of this same operating theory:

Boehner also predicted Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (Nev.) and Senate Democrats will have to pass his proposal once the House does. Reid has an alternate plan to cut $2.7 trillion while raising the debt limit. White House officials warned on Tuesday that they will recommend President Barack Obama veto the Boehner plan if it gets to the Oval Office. The U.S. government is set to default on Aug. 2 on its $14.3 trillion debt if the borrowing limit is not raised.

“If this gets chaotic, they [the Senate] will fold like a cheap suit,” Boehner said, according to GOP sources.

Possibly true, though one has to be concerned about the use of a political strategy dependent on the threat, or actual existence, of political and financial chaos. It's not the ideal disposition one would like to see in one's national leadership.