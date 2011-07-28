At the time, there was a faddish strain of jazz with classical leanings—the Third Stream music of the Modern Jazz Quartet, Bob Brookmeyer, and Jimmy Giuffre, who had performed his arty “The Train and the River” on national TV the year Simone started recording. But Simone’s music was gutsier, simpler, and less self-consciously cerebral—less impressive, because it was less concerned with impressiveness, and more human, more moving, than most music of the Third Stream. It was not really “jazz as played” in any club other than the Village Gate on the nights when Simone performed. Although she established herself by playing the typical jazz musician’s repertoire of song standards (“Bye, Bye Blackbird,” “Just in Time,” “Willow Weep for Me”), and the occasional straight-ahead jazz composition (Tadd Dameron’s “Good Bait”), and although she employed conventional jazz instrumentation (piano, bass, drums) for years, Simone was never fully committed to all the aesthetic traditions of jazz.

That’s another reason, I think, for her wide acceptance today. She never quite swung, not with ease and freedom. To be sure, she could hold her own with swinging bandmates, and she could pull out swing riffs if she needed them. But Simone’s choice was to bring the disciplined rhythmic stateliness of chamber music to material associated with jazz, as well as to spirituals, folk tunes, and the many other kinds of music that she took up as she matured as an artist. To the jazz traditionalists who always think of their traditions as hip, Simone has always sounded a little square. And so she doesn’t come across now to the general audience as dated by ossifying hipster jazziness.

Her voice, in pointed contrast to her piano playing, was untutored, informal—blistered and gray. She sounded oldish at twenty-five, and her quivery vibrato gave her music the quality of a haunting. Simone was mocked sometimes for sounding masculine, and the tinge of the transgressive likely contributes, too, to her enduring appeal to the pop audience. There is no cheesy chanteuse continentalism or cutesy pin-up sass in her singing. Her tone, always acrid, grew more stinging over time. She tended to sing a couple of microtones sharp—not quite out of key, but on the top end of the notes, an effect that gave her voice some of its spikiness. To hear one of Simone’s recordings on a playlist today, popping up between tracks by singers such as Björk or Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Simone sounds among sisters. She pioneered the caustic severity that pop singers, male and female, have learned to adopt to show their seriousness.

Nina Simone was never anything but serious, and her development as an artist and public figure can be understood by two measures: how she applied her seriousness and how much of it she applied. Everything else is gossip. For her first five years as a recording artist and concert performer, Simone fixed her will on the making of her idiosyncratic music. Then, in 1963, came the murder of Medgar Evers and the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, and Simone’s slow-simmering engagement with the civil rights movement came to a quick boil. Along with other notable performing artists who later proved integral to the movement, such as Duke Ellington and Lena Horne, Simone did not rush early to join public protests for the cause; like them, she took action at first by making proudly African American art.

Simone wrote the strange and unshakable song of protest called “Mississippi Goddam”—a catchy tune with lacerating lyrics set to a bouncy 2/4 march beat. Introducing it at Carnegie Hall in a performance captured on her album Nina Simone in Concert, Simone half-joked that “this is a show tune, but the show hasn’t been written for it yet.” The song effectively channels the profound sense of aggrievement that Simone felt at several key points in her life, beginning with her rejection by the Curtis Institute:

You lied to me all these years

You told me to wash and clean my ears....

Oh, but this whole country is full of lies

You’re all gonna die and die like flies....

Everybody knows about Mississippi

Everybody knows about Alabama

Everybody knows about Mississippi

Goddam

When people I know say they love Nina Simone, the person they talk about is the Simone who began to take form with “Mississippi Goddam,” a woman who embodied commitment to personal, social, and political principles, a black celebrity activist with no capacity for compromise. The female Miles Davis. A musical Malcolm X.

This image started to coalesce in the mid-’60s, in part through songs of the black experience that Simone produced as a blossoming songwriter: most notably, in addition to “Mississippi Goddam,” “To Be Young, Gifted and Black,” an homage to Lorraine Hansberry co-written with Weldon Irvine, the multi-instrumentalist and bandleader who helped carry Simone away from jazz and into pop-funk, and “Four Women,” a group portrait of African American archetypes (“Aunt Sarah,” a slave; “Saffronia,” a mulatto; “Sweet Thing,” a sex object; and “Peaches,” a radical). By the late ’60s, “Four Women” seemed very much like a self-portrait, a quadtych of the transformations in Simone’s self-projections over the years. In both her music and her personal presentation, Simone grew funkier, groovier, and more Afrocentric. She took to wearing tall hairpieces and robe-like gowns on stage, and she instructed the members of her band (including Gene Perla, the bassist, who was Italian) to wear dashikis.

I saw Simone perform only once, as part of the JVC Jazz Festival in 1992. The show was staged at Carnegie Hall and timed close to the publication of Simone’s memoir. She had a small rhythm-based group, with at least two percussionists, as I recall, and the fine Al Shackman doubling on guitar and vibes. I can’t remember what the band was wearing. My most vivid recollections of the concert are these: Simone looked spectacular in something flowing. She walked off the stage at least a couple of times and disappeared for a few minutes, without explanation, as Miles Davis used to do. She glowered. She talked through most of the songs in a cool, brusque monotone, and she did “My Way” with more bravura than Sinatra.

I thought she was having a bad night or in decline. My observation at the time was that Simone’s persona as a woman of rage carried the night—her image overwhelmed her music. I wished then, as I do now, that I had seen Simone before then, in what I imagined to have been her prime. I had no inkling that what I was witnessing was the Simone that would endure, a woman whose image was a force of such inexorability that she did not have to care about her music anymore.