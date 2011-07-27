The passage of John Boehner's debt ceiling bill appears to mark the crossing of a certain intellectual threshold for ultra-conservative House Republicans. Until very recently, they've been proclaiming that failing to raise the debt ceiling would not have important drawbacks, and/or that the 2010 elections afforded the Republican Party the right to impose its agenda without compromise. Now, suddenly, almost nobody is saying those things. Consider this quote from one right-winger:

“At the end of the day, it’s nowhere near what I want. It’s not even close to the numbers we want. It’s not perfect. But when we only control one-half of one-third of government, we can’t expect to be perfect,” said New York Rep. Michael Grimm

Or this:

One of those members, Rep. Blake Farenthold (R., Texas) told reporters that while he would like to “snap my fingers and change the world like ‘I Dream of Genie’ of Samantha on ‘Bewitched,’” Republicans “need to take what we can get.”

What explains the sudden onset of sweet reason? it seems that Boehner successfully appealed to the GOP's sense of partisanship. Selling a compromise with Obama as a necessary step toward the fulfillment of one's agenda in a power-sharing arrangement is hard. Selling an attack on Obama in those terms -- even one that does far less to reduce the size of government -- turns out to be pretty easy. Here's the Weekly Standard: