What I learned at a Namibian rodeo.

Outjo, Namibia—Growing up in Namibia in the 1980s, Willem Bezuidenhout was alone with his cowboy dream. He wallpapered his father’s house in the capital of Windhoek with posters of Hopalong Cassidy and shunned play dates to watch The War Wagon again and again in his darkened bedroom, pausing the tape to trace John Wayne’s image onto pieces of translucent paper that he pressed up to the screen. His playmates—the sons of Namibia’s white farmers, doctors, or lawyers, like his father—made fun of him.

But that was before the white communities of southern Africa went crazy for country. These days, Bezuidenhout is a star. At an annual cultural festival in the dusty northern Namibia town of Outjo this past May, he shared top billing with a South African pop idol. Bezuidenhout’s show was an American-style rodeo with all the trimmings, including a lassoing demo that drew on the skills he picked up at the San Francisco Cow Palace, where he went to learn roping in the early ’90s, before the potential for a cowboy revival in rural Africa was fully understood. “In Namibia, as a kid, I had my twenty country-and-western records, and everybody looked at me strange,” Bezuidenhout told me the morning of the festival, panting as he lugged his ropes over to a homemade wooden corral. “Now everybody here loves Garth Brooks and Randy Travis.”

A DECADE AGO, André Lombard, a snowy-haired cattleman from Namibia’s sizable Afrikaner farming community, hatched a scheme with some friends to host an auction of live game animals to make a little extra cash. They anticipated a couple hundred hunting-lodge owners might show up, tops. But the night of the auction 1,500 people flooded the venue, a good chunk of the northern white farming community. Most of the people weren’t even looking to buy game. They wanted to know where the antelope barbecue—a traditional Afrikaner delicacy—and the DJ were. They appeared to want a cookout, a dance, a chance to celebrate something, anything, en masse. “They were there just to party,” Lombard remembered, still looking a little astonished at what his auction unleashed.

In fact, Lombard had unwittingly tapped a big vein. After Namibia and neighboring South Africa became democracies in the early ’90s, such spontaneous festivals began sprouting up everywhere among Afrikaner communities. An Afrikaans newspaper informally tallied nearly 100 over the last year and a half, and many more surely went unrecorded. They seem to fulfill the desire to escape the pressures of politics, to feel your numbers amid the growing awareness that black Africans are the overwhelming majority in these parts, and to take pleasure in little cultural rituals like antelope barbecue amid the revelation that Afrikaner culture, on the whole, might not be something of which to be proud.