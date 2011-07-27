Another sign of economic distress:

According to a Visa survey, the Tooth Fairy is not immune to the slowed economy. With less money to go around, she's doling out an average of just $2.60 per tooth this year, compared to $3 in 2010.

Clearly this is a prime expenditure to cut back when you're feeling strapped. But $2.60 seems really high to me. My kids each lost a tooth the other night -- actually within seconds of each other, strangely enough -- and I gave them each a dollar. I thought it seemed high. When I was a kid I got a coin -- either a dime or a quarter, I can't recall which.