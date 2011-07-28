Near his death Chuang Tzu’s disciples asked

why he chose tree burial in the ancient style

instead of a dignified grave. “Why,” he said,

“do you favor worms to birds?” And so

they built a platform in a giant bo tree,

prepared a tissue-thin muslin shroud,

and when he died they fed him to the birds.

In the Hope for Resurrection Cemetery

the master stone carvers and the rich

commemorate their beloved dead

by black stone angels with drooping wings

and shrouded faces or by crowds

of fat cherubs rising heavenward

as willows weep on slate for the city poor.

The old couple mingled ashes on their lawn.

She warned us, “Watch for the wind.

I don’t want you to brush me off your shoes.”

Now, bone ash and bits of bone, they join,

laid in a yin-yang sign on terminal moraine

sinking in turf, touching and not, in one

pattern enduring through the next ice age.

Our ashes will be scattered in our lake,

where settled in the muck they may ascend

the ladder of natural hunger, plankton

to minnows to rainbow trout that lure

our voracious melodious loons

who in late fall will carry us through the skies

at ninety miles an hour to open water.