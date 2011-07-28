Down the Decumanus Maximus

till the rutted cobbles give way,

just as so many lives have gone before this,

past the stubs of the insulae,

while each Airbus at Fiumicino

heaves itself aloft

over the beach umbrellas in row on row

where the Tyrrhenian Sea laps, soft;

and I, too, have felt Rome drop astern

of that imperative bound west,

have settled back and been home by afternoon.

But this time I smell the dust

and heat as I walk an open field

to Room 16, Trench 3, Layer 3

where he works, my tousle-headed man-child,

sifting broken plaster and tesserae