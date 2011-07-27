A lot of commentators have emphasized the similarities between John Boehner's debt ceiling plan and Harry Reid's. (See Nate Silver and, to a slightly lesser extent, Ezra Klein.) It's true that Reid imposes about the same level of cuts, and that both create a commission to adopt further deficit reduction. The one difference, though, is highly significant. Boehner would only extend the debt ceiling another six months, and hinge the next extension upon the adopting of a deficit-reduction plan by a bipartisan commission.

Republicans have repeatedly attacked President Obama for opposing this element for partisan reasons -- he doesn't want another debt ceiling fight before his election. Of course, if that's correct, then Republicans also have a partisan motivation here. But forget motive. Suppose you approach this question from a standpoint of perfect neutrality about either the outcome of the next election or the substantive policy outcome. Should you care whether we extend the debt ceiling for six months or for 18? Yes, you should care a lot. You should favor the Democratic approach.

Boehner's plan requires Democrats and Republicans to agree on $1.8 trillion in deficit reduction, or the debt ceiling won't be lifted. Of course, the very reason we're not passing a grand bargain right now is that the two parties can't agree -- Democrats want a mix of higher revenue and lower spending, while Republicans insist on reducing the deficit entirely on the spending side. There's no reason to think the outcome would be any different in six months.